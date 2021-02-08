AWS keeps investing in Australia. As a part of this investment strategy, the tech company is expanding its presence in Adelaide. AWS is planning to create more than 50 jobs in South Australia over the next three years. The Amazon Science team will conduct new research programs to improve the customer experience for Amazon.com customers.

To improve local experience

Teams growing at Amazon’s Adelaide office will include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary, and Amazon Sciences, a team carrying out world-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) research.

Sarah Bassett, AWS’s Head of South and Western Australia, said,

“Our new office in Adelaide demonstrates our ongoing commitment to invest in Australia, and the long-term potential we elieve there is for our nation to be a leader in the global digital economy. AWS provides South Australian customers with access to the latest technology to expand their business into global markets from their home state, improve their customer experience, and lower their operating costs. We look forward to helping South Australia to grow their emerging tech workforce, and to drive future innovation from the state.”

Premier Steven Marshall said that global companies are looking to South Australia as a destination showing innovation and unique industry collaborations.

