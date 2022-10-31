Amazon’s sales increased 15% to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $110.8 billion in third quarter 2021.

Tech giant, Amazon announced the company’s financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30. According to the statement, AWS‘s revenue in the third quarter was $20.5 billion. While AWS’ revenue grew was 33% in the second quarter, it is now slowed down to 27.5%. Which is the slowest expansion since at least 2014, when Amazon started reporting the group’s finances. Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, AWS’s revenue growth rate was between 30-40%.

AWS generated $20.5bn in revenue during the quarter, which is 16% of Amazon’s total revenue. AWS, launched in 2006, is also losing market share. According to multiple research, AWS’ market share has decreased from 41% in 2020 to 39% in 39 while Google and Microsoft are increasing their market share. Analysts expected AWS to report revenue of $21.1 billion this quarter, with a %31 year-over-year growth.

Net sales increased 15% to $127.1 billion in the third quarter, compared with $110.8 billion in third quarter 2021. Excluding the $5.0 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 19% compared with third quarter 2021. North America segment sales increased 20% year-over-year to $78.8 billion. International segment sales decreased 5% year-over-year to $27.7 billion, but increased 12% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates. AWS segment sales increased 27% year-over-year to $20.5 billion, or increased 28% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

Operating income decreased to $2.5 billion in the third quarter, compared with $4.9 billion in third quarter 2021. North America segment operating loss was $0.4 billion, compared with operating income of $0.9 billion in third quarter 2021. International segment operating loss was $2.5 billion, compared with operating loss of $0.9 billion in third quarter 2021. AWS segment operating income was $5.4 billion, compared with operating income of $4.9 billion in third quarter 2021.

Net income decreased to $2.9 billion in the third quarter, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with $3.2 billion, or $0.31 per diluted share, in third quarter 2021. Third quarter 2022 net income includes a pre-tax valuation gain of $1.1 billion included in non-operating income from the common stock investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc.

Operating cash flow decreased 27% to $39.7 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $54.7 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

Free cash flow decreased to an outflow of $19.7 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an inflow of $2.6 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations decreased to an outflow of $28.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an outflow of $8.8 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations decreased to an outflow of $21.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an outflow of $3.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2021.

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon said,

« In the past four months, employees across our consumer businesses have worked relentlessly to put together compelling Prime Member Deal Events with our eighth annual Prime Day and the brand new Prime Early Access Sale in early October. The customer response to both events was quite positive, and it’s clear that particularly during these uncertain economic times, customers appreciate Amazon’s continued focus on value and convenience. We’re also encouraged by the steady progress we’re making on lowering costs in our stores fulfillment network, and have a set of initiatives that we’re methodically working through that we believe will yield a stronger cost structure for the business moving forward. There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment, and we’ll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets. What won’t change is our maniacal focus on the customer experience, and we feel confident that we’re ready to deliver a great experience for customers this holiday shopping season. »