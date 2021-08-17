AWS introduces Amazon EC2 M6i instances, which expands its 6th generation EC2 instance portfolio to include x86-based compute options. The new instances are designed to provide a balance of compute, memory, storage, and network resources and are built on the AWS Nitro System.

3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable

The cloud giant also stated that the new instances are powered by 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable, Ice Lake processors with an all-core turbo frequency of 3.5 GHz, that offer up to 15% better compute price performance over M5 instances, and always-on memory encryption with Intel Total Memory Encryption.

Instances are also SAP-certified and ideal for workloads such as web and application servers, back-end servers supporting enterprise applications, gaming servers, caching fleets, and application development environments. M6i instances provide 128 vCPUs and 512 GiB of memory, 33% more than the largest M5 instance. The news instances also provide up to 20% higher memory bandwidth per vCPU compared to M5 instances.

AWS stated that the instances are generally available in AWS US East, US West, Europe, and Asia Pacific Regions. M6i instances are available in 9 sizes with 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 48, 64, 96, and 128 vCPUs.

See more Cloud Computing News