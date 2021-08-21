Amazon Web Services launches Amazon MemoryDB for Redis, a new Redis-compatible, durable, in-memory database. It makes building applications easier and more cost-effective which require microsecond read and single-digit millisecond write performance with data durability and high availability.

Redis-Compatible, Durable, In-Memory Database Service

Users can now simplify their architecture and use MemoryDB as a single, primary database, instead of using a low-latency cache in front of a durable database. MemoryDB allows all data to be stored in memory, enabling low latency and high throughput data access. MemoryDB uses a distributed transactional log that stores data across multiple Availability Zones to enable fast failover, database recovery, and node restarts with high durability. MemoryDB compared to ElastiCache:

MemoryDB can safely be the primary database for the applications because it provides data durability and microsecond read and single-digit millisecond write latencies. With MemoryDB, users don’t need to add a cache in front of the database to achieve the low latency needed for the interactive applications and microservices architectures.

ElastiCache provides microsecond latencies for both reads and writes. It is ideal for caching workloads where you want to accelerate data access from your existing databases. ElastiCache can also be used as a primary datastore for use cases where data loss might be acceptable.

