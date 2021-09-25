AWS announced a new machine learning powered capability in Amazon QuickSight. Amazon QuickSight Q allows anyone in an organization to ask business questions using natural language and receive accurate answers with relevant visualizations that provide them insights from the data. It doesn’t depend on prebuilt dashboards or reports to deliver visualizations, thus, eliminates the need for analysts to update a dashboard every time a new business question arises.

Accurate answers with relevant visualizations

Amazon QuickSight Q allows users to refine the way it understands questions with its editor, which eliminates the need for complex data preparation before users can ask questions. Amazon QuickSight Q uses machine learning to interpret the intent of a question and analyze the correct data to provide accurate answers. It also provides auto-complete suggestions for key phrases and business terms, and automatically performs spell checking and acronym and synonym matching. Matt Wood, VP of Business Analytics at AWS said,

“Customers love that Amazon QuickSight makes it easy for them to perform advanced analytics without prior data science experience, and they’re using it in ways that are surprising and delightful. Now, with Amazon QuickSight Q, anyone within an organization has the ability to ask natural language questions and receive highly relevant answers and visualizations. For the first time, anyone can tap into the full power of data to make quick, reliable, data-driven decisions to plan more efficiently and be more responsive to their end users.”

