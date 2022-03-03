AWS announced the release of a new and free customer carbon footprint tool designed for organizations that are working on setting sustainability goals and to make commitments to reach them. AWS is implementing systems and building applications allowing these organizations to measure and monitor their carbon emission statistics.

Monitoring carbon emissions

The cloud giant’s new solution is currently available to all AWS customers for free. It can be accessed under the AWS Billing Console menu by clicking Cost & Usage Reports. The report can be viewed under the Customer Carbon Footprint Tool section.

In this section, customers can see their carbon emissions in summary, geographic, and per-service form for the selected time period. Emissions are shown in Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent. The second section focuses on carbon emission statistics on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. And the final section shares a projection of how the company’s path to 100% renewable energy will have a positive effect on carbon emissions over time.