AWS introduces the next generation of compute-optimized instances powered by AWS-designed Graviton3 processors, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud C7g instances. The new instances can provide up to 25% better compute performance for compute-intensive applications than the current generation.

C7g instances powered by Graviton3 processors

C7g instances allow users to run a wide range of compute-intensive workloads efficiently, from web servers, load balancers, and batch processing to electronic design automation (EDA), high-performance computing (HPC), gaming, video encoding, scientific modeling, distributed analytics, machine learning inference, and ad serving. AWS stated that there are no minimum commitments or upfront fees to use C7g instances, and customers pay only for the amount of compute used.

The new C7g instances not only provide up to 25% better performance for compute-intensive applications, but also deliver up to 2x faster performance for cryptographic workloads, up to 3x faster performance for machine learning inference, and nearly 2x higher floating-point performance for scientific, machine learning, and media encoding workloads. AWS Graviton3 processors are also using up to 60% less energy for the same performance than comparable EC2 instances. David Brown, Vice President of Amazon EC2 at AWS said,

« Customers of all sizes are seeing significant performance gains and cost savings using AWS Graviton-based instances. Since we own the end-to-end chip development process, we’re able to innovate and deliver new instances to customers faster. With up to 25% better performance than current generation Graviton instances, new C7g instances powered by AWS Graviton3 processors make it easy for organizations to get the most value from running their infrastructure on AWS. »