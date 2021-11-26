The cloud giant, AWS announced the launch of IPv6-only subnets and EC2 instances, which is an important step towards the enablement of IPv6 on AWS. The new launch allows Amazon Virtual Private Cloud to enable users to create IPv6-only subnets in their dual-stack VPCs and launch EC2 instances built on the Nitro System.

IPv6-only environments

The new solution allows organizations to meet the requirements of federal agencies for the adoption of IPv6-only network environments.

AWS stated that the new feature is especially ideal for serverless and container applications workloads consuming large numbers of IP addresses. Now, these workloads can be migrated to IPv6-only environments on AWS to scale up. It also allows users to meet the requirements for the adoption of IPv6-only network environments set by federal government agencies. The new solution also reduces the need for translation software or systems.

Organizations that want to use IPv6-only solutions should have created a new VPC in any region and associated a secondary IPv6 CIDR block with the VPC. Users can also choose an existing VPC that has an associated secondary IPv6 CIDR block. IPv6-only subnets can be created by using the AWS Management Console or Command Lince Interface. AWS said,

« IPv6-only subnets, IPv6-only EC2 instances and Resource-based naming are available in all public AWS Regions, AWS GovCloud (US-West), AWS GovCloud (US-East), Amazon Web Services China (Beijing) Region operated by Sinnet, and Amazon Web Services China (Ningxia) Region operated by NWCD, at no additional cost. »

See more Cloud Computing News