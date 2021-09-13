AWS announced new AWS Local Zones in Chicago, Kansas City, and Minneapolis. The new locations will allow users to deliver applications that require single-digit millisecond latency to end-users or for on-premises installations in these metro areas.

Chicago, Kansas City, and Minneapolis

AWS Local Zones are a type of AWS infrastructure deployment that brings AWS compute, storage, database, and other services closer to large populations, industry, and IT centers. Users can use AWS Local Zones to run applications with very low latency, such as real-time gaming, hybrid migrations, media and entertainment content creation, live video streaming, engineering simulations, AR/VR, and machine learning inference at the edge.

With the launch, AWS Local Zones are now available in 10 metro areas, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia. AWS also stated that six additional Local Zones will be launched later in 2021, including Atlanta, Las Vegas, New York, Phoenix, Portland, and Seattle.

