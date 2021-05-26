Ingram Micro Cloud, an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, announced its global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS in March this year. Within this global expansion, Ingram Micro Cloud is now delivering a complete portfolio of AWS cloud services to resellers in Australia and New Zealand, as part of a series of authorizations in 2021.

New opportunities in these areas

Ingram Micro’s partners in ANZ will see new opportunities to meet customer needs using the cloud as a result of the SCA with AWS. Additionally, AWS and Ingram Micro Cloud will work together to bolster Ingram Micro Cloud’s current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers

Barbara Kidd, Ingram Micro’s New Zealand Cloud General Manager, said,

“The introduction of AWS to our cloud line-up is timely, as companies across New Zealand are currently accelerating their use of software, infrastructure and platform-as-a-service solutions. By making AWS cloud services readily available on our platform, our partners can seamlessly build and deliver the best solutions for their customers.”

Ingram Micro Cloud currently has an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with over 100+ AWS certifications, AWS Professional and Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Services, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and more.

