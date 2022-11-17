Amazon Web Services has announced a new infrastructure in Aragón, Spain to allow its customers to operate and securely store data in the country while serving end users with even lower latency.

The new AWS Region will provide more than 1,300 full-time jobs through an investment of more than $2.5 billion in Spain over 10 years. The new region will also add $1.8 billion to the Spanish gross domestic product (GDP) during this period.

The new AWS Europe (Spain) Region is the eighth cloud region in Europe continent, joining other regions in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and Zurich.

AWS Europe is the eighth infrastructure region in Europe

The new infrastructure is AWS’ eighth infrastructure region in Europe. The company intends to serve its customers with various options for running their applications on those data centers by using cutting-edge technologies in the Iberian Peninsula. Amazon Web Services plans to spend on the building and operation of the new region with a planned $2.5 billion (approx. 2.5 billion euros) investment in Spain over 10 years. The AWS Europe region will provide more than 1,300 full-time jobs as well as add $1.8 billion (approx. 1.8 billion euros) to the Spanish gross domestic product (GDP) during this period. Additionally, the company will help local schools and organizations through its AWS InCommunities Fund in Aragón where the data centers will be located. Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS said;

« The cloud enables organizations of all types and sizes to speed up innovation, improve business processes, and reinvent experiences for their customers and end users. We are delivering on our promise to build new world-class infrastructure locally to help customers in Spain achieve the highest levels of security, availability, and resilience. We are also proud to be investing in Aragón to support community projects led by local schools and organizations. Our investment in the AWS Europe (Spain) Region reflects AWS’s long-term commitment to support the country’s economic development, job creation, and business growth. »

The AWS Europe (Spain) region has three Availability Zones. They are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity as well as near enough to provide low latency for high-availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each of them has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks. In Europe, AWS also has cloud regions in Dublin, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, and Zurich which was launched very recently.

In addition, Amazon also announced 16 renewable energy projects in Spain with more than 1.5 gigawatts of clean energy capacity. With these projects, Amazon’s renewable energy capacity in Spain will deliver the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power 850,000 homes in Spain each year. The company has a strategy of reaching net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040.