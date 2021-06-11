AWS launched AWS Proton, the first fully managed delivery service for container and serverless applications. It is designed to provide platform teams with the management tools, governance, and visibility needed to provide consistent standards and best practices when managing deployments.

Two new features

Using infrastructure as code, platform operators can create a template that defines and configures everything needed to provision, deploy, and monitor service.

AWS also introduced two new features to the service. AWS Proton now supports multi-account infrastructures. With this new feature, platform operators can use AWS Proton to help configure and manage their architecture securely across multiple AWS accounts. With the support of IAM condition context keys in AWS Proton APIs, operators can designate which developers can create services based on template characteristics.

See more Cloud Computing News