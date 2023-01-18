AWS has launched a local zone in Perth, Australia, the first of its kind in Australia and the Oceanic region.

Perth is AWS’ 29th local zone globally and the company is planning on launching 23 more across the world.

The local zone enables customers to keep data within a geographic territory to comply with regulations.

Amazon Web Services announced the launch of its first local zone in Perth, which is the first of its kind in Australia and the Oceanic region. Perth is the AWS’ 29th local zone. AWS aims to help customers in the region to deploy applications closer to end users easily. Users can benefit from the low latency required for use cases such as running virtual workstations and augmented and virtual reality processes.

First of its kind in Australia and the Oceanic region

The local zone eliminates the need to procure, operate, or maintain infrastructure. The local zone will also help users in regulated sectors, such as healthcare, the public sector, and financial services, to keep data within a geographic territory. AWS Local Zones places AWS computing, storage, database, and other services near large population, industry, and IT centers⁠.

AWS also announced its plans to launch another location zone in Brisbane, located on Australia’s east coast, and Auckland. AWS is working on 21 other local zones across the world, including in countries in the Asia-Pacific region like Bengaluru and Chennai in India, Hanoi in Vietnam, and Manila in the Philippines. Sarah Bassett, Head of WAS, SA, and QLD Enterprise of AWS Australia said,

« Speed matters in business, and we’ve designed AWS Local Zones to deliver low latency capabilities for organizations to improve the performance of their digital applications, process large amounts of data faster, and drive productivity gains. The launch of AWS Local Zones location in Perth is a continuation of our investment to support organizations running all types of workloads by bringing secure, extensive, and reliable cloud infrastructure closer to our customers. »