AWS launched Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), which allows customers familiar with Red Hat OpenShift tooling and APIs to extend easily from their data center into AWS. This service has been built in partnership with Red Hat.

How does ROSA work?

ROSA provides a fully managed OpenShift service with joint support from AWS and Red Hat. ROSA has an AWS integrated experience for cluster creation, a consumption-based billing model, and a single invoice for AWS deployments. It comes with many advantages like the wide range of AWS compute, database, analytics, machine learning, networking, mobile, and other services.

For building a cluster with ROSA, users need to enable ROSA in their accounts. They should head over to the console and click the Enable OpenShift button. Once enabled, they then check out the Getting Started section, which provides instructions on downloading and installing the ROSA CLI. You can see the commands to build ROSA here.

Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS is now available in GA in the following regions: Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Canada (Central), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Stockholm), Europe (Ireland), Europe (London), Europe (Paris), South America (São Paulo), US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (N. California), and US West (Oregon).

How much does ROSA cost?

While this is a service jointly managed and supported by Red Hat and AWS, you will only receive an AWS bill. Each AWS service supporting your cluster components and application requirements will be a separate billing line item just like it is currently, but now with the addition of your OpenShift subscription.

