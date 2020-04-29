Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its sixth AWS region in Europe amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The AWS Europe (Milan) Region has three Availability Zones. It is the first region in Italy launched by a major cloud provider.

Sixth Edge locations in Italy

The company first opened an AWS Edge location in Milan in 2012 which was followed by an AWS office in the city in 2014 and another one in Rome in 2016. After the acquisition of Asti-based company NICE Software located in Piedmont, AWS reached five Edge locations with the launch of two additional Edge locations in Milan and one in Palermo. AWS Direct Connect Location in Milan has a connection to the Europe (Frankfurt) Region.

Company CTO Werner Vogels published a blog post. He wrote,

“The opening of the AWS (Milan) Region demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the people of Italy and the long-term potential we believe there is in the country. Now, more than ever, we are seeing customers use efficient and secure cloud computing infrastructure to make a meaningful impact on lives around the world. In Italy, many organizations are leveraging AWS to tackle the challenges brought on by the pandemic, whether it is to empower scientific research, facilitate remote working and remote learning, or providing new services to answer the emergency at hand.”

AWS now offers 24 regions and 76 availability zones worldwide, serving customers in over 190 countries.