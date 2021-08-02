AWS is preparing to retire EC2, which was launched in the summer of 2006. The EC2-Classic network model was flat, with public IP addresses that were assigned at the launch. AWS also stated that they are not planning to disrupt any workloads and giving users plenty of lead time to allow them to plan, test, and perform the migration.

Timing:

All AWS accounts created after December 4, 2013 are already VPC-only, unless EC2-Classic was enabled as a result of a support request.

On October 30, 2021 AWS will disable EC2-Classic in Regions for AWS accounts that have no active EC2-Classic resources in the Region, as listed below. AWS will also stop selling 1-year and 3-year Reserved Instances for EC2-Classic.

On August 15, 2022 AWS expects all migrations to be complete, with no remaining EC2-Classic resources present in any AWS account.

In order to fully migrate from EC2-Classic to VPC, users need to find and examine, and migrate all of the resources:

Running or stopped EC2 instances

Running or stopped RDS database instances

Elastic IP addresses

Classic Load Balancers

Redshift clusters

Elastic Beanstalk environments

EMR clusters

AWS Data Pipelines pipelines

ElastiCache clusters

Reserved Instances

Spot Requests

Capacity Reservations

