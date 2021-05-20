Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched AWS App Runner, a fully managed container application service that makes it easier for customers to build, deploy, and run containerized web applications and APIs.

Allows to manage easily hardware and software infrastructure

Because of the business-critical nature of customers’ applications and APIs, AWS provides customers with a wide choice of powerful tools for full control over the deployment and operation of their applications, including the ability to scale the underlying infrastructure and load balance and encrypt network traffic.

Deepak Singh, VP, Compute Services, AWS, said,

“With AWS App Runner, development teams, even those who have never used containers or managed infrastructure, can get a containerized application up and running in minutes, so these customers can instead focus on creating the applications that drive their businesses forward rather than managing the underlying hardware and software infrastructure.”

AWS App Runner handles the operational aspects of high-performance applications and APIs, including provisioning, scaling, and managing the container orchestrators, load balancers, and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.

Customers simply provide their source code, container image, or deployment pipeline and AWS App Runner builds and deploys the web application or API, load balances network traffic, scales capacity up or down based on demand, monitors application health, and encrypts traffic by default.

See more Cloud Computing News