Amazon is currently working on a new Amazon Web Services region in Malaysia, with a $6 billion investment by 2037.

AWS announced that the company is working on an AWS region in Malaysia to enable customers to run workloads and store the data that should remain in the country. AWS now has 99 availability zones in 31 geographic regions. Most recently, AWS launched an AWS Region in Australia in 2023, and in 2022 the company launched Switzerland, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and India. The company is also working on Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and Thailand regions.

According to the announcement, AWS Malaysia will include three availability zones physically independent of the others in the region. The availability zones are far enough to minimize the risk that can be caused by an event that can affect business continuity. The availability zones will be connected to each other by high-bandwidth, low-latency network connections over dedicated, fully-redundant fiber.

AWS plans to invest at least $6 billion in Malaysia by 2037. AWS also stated that there are already many organizations using existing AWS Regions, such as Axiata Group, Baba Products, Bank Islam Malaysia, Celcom Digi, PayNet, PETRONAS, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation, Cybersecurity Malaysia, Department of Statistics Malaysia, Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia, and Pos Malaysia, and startups like Baba’s, BeEDucation Adventures, CARSOME, and StoreHub.

AWS also pinpointed that the country is home to members of the AWS Partner Network, including Independent Software Vendors, that build innovative solutions on AWS and Systems Integrators, that provide business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support to customers. AWS Partners based in Malaysia include Axrail, eCloudvalley, Exabytes, G-AsiaPacific, GHL, Maxis, Radmik Solutions Sdn Bhd, Silverlake, Tapway, Fourtitude, and Wavelet.