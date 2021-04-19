Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched Machine Learning Essentials for Business and Technical Decision Makers—a series of three free, on-demand, digital-training courses from AWS Training and Certification.

3 level courses

With Machine Learning Essentials for Business and Technical Decision Makers series, AWS aims to empower business leaders and technical decision-makers with the foundational knowledge needed to begin shaping a machine learning (ML) strategy for their organization, even if they have no prior ML experience.

These new courses are based on the content delivered through the AWS Machine Learning Embark program, an exclusive, hands-on, ML accelerator that brings together executives and technologists at an organization to solve business problems with ML via a holistic learning experience. After completing the three courses, business leaders and technical decision-makers will be better able to assess their organization’s readiness, identify areas of the business where ML will be the most impactful and identify concrete next steps.

The new Machine Learning Essentials for Business and Technical Decision Makers series presents one more step in this direction, with three courses:

Machine Learning: The Art of the Possible is the first course in the series. Using clear language and specific examples, this course helps you understand the fundamentals of ML, common use cases, and even potential challenges.

The Art of the Possible is the first course in the series. Using clear language and specific examples, this course helps you understand the fundamentals of ML, common use cases, and even potential challenges. Planning a Machine Learning Project: Second course breaks down how you can help your organization plan for an ML project. Starting with the process of assessing whether ML is the right fit for your goals and progressing through the key questions you need to ask during deployment, this course helps you understand important issues, such as data readiness, project timelines, and deployment.

Second course breaks down how you can help your organization plan for an ML project. Starting with the process of assessing whether ML is the right fit for your goals and progressing through the key questions you need to ask during deployment, this course helps you understand important issues, such as data readiness, project timelines, and deployment. Building a Machine Learning Ready Organization: The final offers insights into how to prepare your organization to successfully implement ML, from data-strategy evaluation to culture, to starting an ML pilot, and more.

See more Cloud Computing News