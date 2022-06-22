Main public cloud provider usage is moving between companies. The difference between cloud providers continued to reduce for several years and for the first time Azure usage surpassed AWS in the eleven years of the Flexera report.

The latest trends in cloud migration and usage

The recent Flexera 2022 State of the Cloud Report has been published and the findings are pretty surprising. The report was made on a survey with 753 global cloud professional participants and decision-makers as well as another survey conducted in late 2021. According to results, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform are the top three main cloud providers, however, the report also says;

« The gap between cloud providers has continued to decrease year over year, with Azure usage surpassing that of AWS in several instances for the first time in the eleven years »

Another finding is that while small to midsized businesses (SMBs) are still most possibly to spend their cloud dollars on AWS in preference to Azure, the report also showed, that the general SMB consumption has increased considerably. According to a report, 53 percent are now spending $1.2 million annually, higher than 38 percent in 2021.

Organizations must have the right cloud computing strategy in place to compete nowadays. Cloud adoption has already grown for many years. The global pandemic made it quicker. The pandemic is over now and the latest trends in cloud migration and usage that are brought into focus reveal the usage of the cloud, even, if it is public, private, or a hybrid practice, keeps up to broaden overall industry verticals and impact how IT provisions manages and orchestrates resources.