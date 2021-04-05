Benchling announced that a series of executives have joined the company, including senior leaders as CFO and CISO. Richard Wong joins as CFO and Zach Powers as CISO. Benchling is the first R&D cloud platform powering the life science industry, helping the next generation of scientists make discoveries and bring them to market.

Expanded executive team

Richard Wong joins as CFO; he was previously a senior executive at LinkedIn and over eight years, grew the business from pre-IPO to $5B+ in revenue. He most recently served as the first CFO at Houzz. Richard will build out financial operations to support Benchling’s ambitious growth plans that include new products and global support. Zach Powers joins as CISO; he previously served as a senior security executive at Salesforce where he brought modern cloud security to enterprises and most recently was CIO and CISO at One Medical Group.

Saji Wickramasekara, CEO and Co-Founder of Benchling, said,

“Benchling has a track record of meeting high standards for security, privacy, and compliance for some of the world’s biggest enterprises. Just as Salesforce was a trailblazer in bringing cloud to the enterprise, Benchling is doing the same for life science R&D. Our vision is to remain one of the most trusted cloud computing companies in life science.”

The expanded executive team will play an instrumental role as Benchling rapidly expands to accelerate research and development in the largest biopharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial enterprises around the world. More than 300,000 scientists and 1,000 R&D organizations have adopted Benchling’s cloud platform, including Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, Regeneron and Corteva Agriscience.

See more Cloud Computing News