The global cloud management company Bespin Global announced that the company had signed a $75M series C funding contract through the holding company, Newberry Global. In total, the company has raised $177M, including $14M Series-A and $90M Series-B rounds. The company also stated that SK Telecom participated in this funding round through SK Telecom China and DY Holdings also participated in the round.
5G cloud-integrated and multi-hybrid management platform
According to the announcement, the company will join forces with SK Telecom, SK C&C, and SK Infosec to develop a 5G cloud-integrated and multi-hybrid management platform based on OpsNow. OpsNow is Bespin Global’s proprietary cloud management platform. John Hanjoo Lee, CEO of Bespin Global, said,
“The future of cloud will be shaped by 5G cloud. By collaborating with SK Telecom, we will develop and offer a 5G cloud management platform for the global market. This is a good example of a collaboration between an enterprise and a startup.” He added, “we will take this funding as an opportunity to establish this company as a leading player in the cloud industry. We also plan to expand to North America in the second half of this year.”
