The global cloud management company Bespin Global announced that the company had signed a $75M series C funding contract through the holding company, Newberry Global. In total, the company has raised $177M, including $14M Series-A and $90M Series-B rounds. The company also stated that SK Telecom participated in this funding round through SK Telecom China and DY Holdings also participated in the round.

5G cloud-integrated and multi-hybrid management platform

According to the announcement, the company will join forces with SK Telecom, SK C&C, and SK Infosec to develop a 5G cloud-integrated and multi-hybrid management platform based on OpsNow. OpsNow is Bespin Global’s proprietary cloud management platform. John Hanjoo Lee, CEO of Bespin Global, said,