If you are planning to improve your website’s loading speed in 2020, here are some best content delivery networks that may help you.

We all know loading times are very important for websites. Longer loading times affect your website’s reputation and SEO negatively. You can not only improve your website’s loading speed with a content delivery network (CDN) but also avoid some attacks that may target your website. Here are some of the CDN services that you may prefer in 2020:

What is the Content Delivery Network (CDN)?

Web page and most of the web content is served using CDNs. A CDN is a system of a geographically distributed group of servers that work together to provide fast delivery of Internet content. It provides quick transfer of assets needed for loading Internet content, including HTML pages, javascript files, images, and videos. Furthermore, a CDN also plays an important role in protecting websites against some common malicious attacks, like Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks.

For all over the world, with a CDN, the content only needs to travel between only CDN’s servers location and user location. Normally, the content needs to be transferred between the hosting location and each user location. There are three main reasons to use CDNs for a web site.

The 7 best CDN providers

Cloudflare CDN

Cloudflare is one of the popular CDN services. With its page delivery system, CDN makes your website faster. It also blocks the suspicious threats and limits the access for potential attackers. Cloudflare is a free service, but if you want additional features like mobile optimization, instant support, web application firewall, and multi-user access. It also doesn’t charge for bandwidth usage and the free plan includes SSL support. It is also easy to set up or to remove Cloudflare.

CDN77

CDN77 became a very popular CDN service quickly. It boosts the page loading speed significantly. CDN77 is also easy to set up and you can access the control panel from anywhere you want. CDN77 provides global coverage with its 32 PoPs located in 23 different countries. It also offers a 14-day free trial if you want to try its services.

KeyCDN

KeyCDN is also a very popular WordPress CDN solution and it also supports popular platforms like Drupal, vBulletin, and Xenforo. It also offers a free SSL certificate using LetsEncrypt. KeyCDN offers 25 GB of traffic during a free trial period. KeyCDN’s 34 data centers POPs are enabled during the trial period. It is also one of the most affordable CDN services.

Stackpath (MaxCDN)

Stackpath, or formerly known as MaxCDN, offers a variety of plans. The free account comes with unlimited bandwidth, instant support and most of the premium features. Stackpath also has PoPs located in different continents and countries. It also boosts your page’s security with a free shared SSL, anti-DDoS technology and a Web Application Firewall.

CacheFly

CacheFly CDN also boosts loading speed with its 30 servers which are spread globally. Its features such as real-time reporting functionality, content purging, HTTP based server protocols are tempting but CacheFly charges more than its competitors for SSL certificate. CacheFly also offers WAF, API protection, DDoS protection, and Malware protection.

Sucuri

One of the industry leaders Sucuri, claims that they improve page speed and reduces the server load by 70% on average. It also offers multiple caching options. Sucuri CDN runs on globally distributed Anycast network and it is available with Sucuri core product. Sucuri has SuperPoPsin the USA, Europe, and Asia, along with 2 CDN PoPs in Australia and Brazil. It is easy to integrate and it is safe to say that it works well with a high traffic website.

Rackspace

Rackspace allows users to uploads in multiple segments, thus they can be downloaded as a single file. It claims to write each file in three different storages and provide dual power supply systems for their servers. It also guarantees 99.9% uptime. Due to the autonomy it provides, the setup system is can even be used by a non-developer. Also, its interface is user-friendly.

