Bitglass announced its new data centers which will be located in both Melbourne and Perth. With these edge data centers in Australia, Bitglass offers faster performance to its users in Australia and New Zealand. User can benefit from four tier SASE architecture on the public cloud, delivering performance, uptime and scalability.

PolyScale technology for automated scaling

According to the announcement, tests indicate significant performance boosts via Bitglass local edge data centers, compared to direct access to SaaS apps such as Office 365.

Santosh D’Souza, Director Operations at Bitglass, said,

“Our SASE fabric is built on the public cloud and comprises four tiers – Global Core Data Centres, Local Edge Data Centres, CDN caches, and SmartEdge endpoint agents. Combined with our PolyScale technology for automated scaling, users enjoy security and performance across the globe.”

Bitglass, based in Silicon Valley, offers cloud security solutions delivering zero-day, agentless, data and threat protection. In May, the company has partnered with CrowdStrike to create a new agentless advanced threat protection (ATP) solution.