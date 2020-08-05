bodHOST added its new public cloud hosting servers to its existing web hosting services portfolio. With this expansion, the company aims to address the growing enterprise-level hosting needs of users globally.
100% Uptime SLA
With its managed web hosting services portfolio, bodHost is addressing the needs of B2B and B2C customers. After being founded in 2003, the company has expanded its portfolio by provisioning web security solutions like SSL certificates, website vulnerability scanner, and email spam filter solution. Through this Public Cloud Hosting offering, bodHOST will provide 100% Uptime SLA without a compromise on server reliability and data security.
Piyush Somani, CEO of bodHOST talks about Public Cloud Hosting launch, saying,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Today, due to the current pandemic in the face of COVID-19, the number of people working from home has increased significantly. This has resulted in constant demand for a trusted Cloud environment that could be used anytime, anywhere, without the burden of additional hardware-based costs. With our Public Cloud offering, we aim to cater to all such requirements at affordable costs while also offering easy resource scaling in future as per the need.”
Discussion about this post