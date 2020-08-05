bodHOST added its new public cloud hosting servers to its existing web hosting services portfolio. With this expansion, the company aims to address the growing enterprise-level hosting needs of users globally.

100% Uptime SLA

With its managed web hosting services portfolio, bodHost is addressing the needs of B2B and B2C customers. After being founded in 2003, the company has expanded its portfolio by provisioning web security solutions like SSL certificates, website vulnerability scanner, and email spam filter solution. Through this Public Cloud Hosting offering, bodHOST will provide 100% Uptime SLA without a compromise on server reliability and data security.

Piyush Somani, CEO of bodHOST talks about Public Cloud Hosting launch, saying,