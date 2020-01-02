Military contractor Boeing Defence UK is suing Ark Data Centers over the provision of services dispute from two years ago.

A subsidiary of US aerospace giant Boeing, Boeing Defence UK has filed a lawsuit against Ark Data Spring Park Limited, which is a subsidiary of Ark. Boeing Defence UK is suing Ark over a dispute regarding the provision of services. Further details about the lawsuit are still unclear.

The incident occurred two years ago

The data center in Spring Park is located in Corsham, Wiltshire and built to Tier III standards. The previous owner of the site was the Ministry of Defence. Ark commercial director Simon Burrage told DataCenterDynamics:

“The subject matter of the claim relates to an incident that occurred almost two years ago and the cause of the incident was identified and rectified at that time. We are defending the claim and are in communication with our insurers, our third party suppliers and Boeing to ensure that the claim will be professionally managed to a conclusion.”

