Cloud storage provider Box will pay penalties, costs, and restitution in a civil law enforcement case, according to the judgment of Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced that Box had been ordered to pay penalties, costs, and restitution in a civil law enforcement case. At the final court judgment entered on February 14, 2020, the company was negotiated by a team of local prosecutors consisting of District Attorney Dudley’s Office, the Santa Monica City District Attorney’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Offices of Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara, and Santa Cruz counties.

Box has to provide full transparency

The allegation is that Box’s online sales practices violated the law. The company will pay $274,000 to resolve the case. According to the negotiation of local prosecutors, Box was charging California consumers for automatic renewals of cloud-storage accounts without disclosing key terms of the renewals or obtaining express prior consent as required by law.

Box has to provide full transparency with consumers about automatically renewing cloud-storage accounts. There are some renewal terms that must be disclosed by Box, including get consumers’ consent through a separate check-box, which does not include other terms and conditions; send a clear summary of the renewal terms after consumers pay; and allow consumers to cancel readily.

The judgment ordered Box to pay $216,000 in civil penalties, $24,000 for costs of investigation, and pay $34,000 in restitution to the Consumer Protection Prosecution Trust Fund.