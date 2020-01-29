CloudJumper has announced the appointment of Brad Rowland to the company’s board of advisors.

Brad Rowland joins the CloudJumper‘s board of advisors. Brad started with his mid-90’s career in telecom IT, launching and managing one of the earliest Citrix enterprise sites which hosted applications for tens-of-thousands of users in an internal ASP model. Starting in 2013, Brad was Chief Marketing Officer at FSLogix, which Microsoft acquired in late 2018 to play a strategic role in the launch of their Windows Virtual Desktop offering.

Rural economic and workforce development projects

According to CloudJumper’s post, Brad shares a similar passion to many in the CloudJumper leadership team, with rural economic and workforce development projects in his community in Colorado. In 2018 he led an effort to create Colorado state’s second technology sector partnership, focused on innovation sector job creation in southern Colorado. Through this initiative, their local high school was awarded a PTECH grant, allowing qualifying high school students to receive two free years of tuition reimbursement at their local community college.