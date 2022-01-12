NVIDIA announced that Bright Computing, a provider of software for managing high-performance computing systems, has joined the company. NVIDIA has added Bright Cluster Manager, created by Bright Computing, to its software stack for accelerated computing. NVIDIA was working with the company for more than 10 years as Bright Computing integrated its software with NVIDIA’s GPUs, networking, CUDA, and DGX systems.

Industrial HPC era

Bright Computing’s solution is used by over 700 organizations globally, including Boeing, NASA, Johns Hopkins University, and Siemens. The company, headquartered in Amsterdam, was founded in 2009. Bright Computing’s employees will join NVIDIA to support its customers and invest in its products to grow the business with the acquisition.

NVIDIA aims to combine its system software capabilities to make HPC data centers easier to buy, build and operate, creating a much larger future for HPC with the acquisition. Bright Computing’s solution is capable of running at the edge, in the data center, and across multiple public or hybrid clouds. Bright Cluster Manager automates administration for clusters and supports Arm and x86 CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs, and Kubernetes containers.

Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, calls the combination of HPC, accelerated computing, and AI, “an industrial HPC era”. HPC systems enable organizations and developers to build physically accurate 3D simulations and digital twins. Bill Wagner, CEO of Bright Computing said,

« NVIDIA is changing the world as we know it, and we couldn’t be more excited for our team and software to play a part in that. »

