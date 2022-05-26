Broadcom, a tech company that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and VMware, an enterprise software innovator, announced that Broadcom is acquiring all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction that values VMware at approximately $61 billion. With the acquisition, the company aims to add approximately $8.5 billion of pro forma EBITDA.

Rebranding as VMware

According to the announcement, after the acquisition, the Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMware. Broadcom’s existing infrastructure and security software solutions will be incorporated as a part of an expanded VMware portfolio.

The acquisition will bring Broadcom Software portfolio with the leading VMware platform together to provide an expanded platform of critical infrastructure solutions. The combination will provide greater choice and flexibility to build, run, manage, connect and protect applications at scale across diversified, distributed environments, regardless of where they run. Raghu Raghuram, Chief Executive Officer of VMware said,

« VMware has been reshaping the IT landscape for the past 24 years, helping our customers become digital businesses. We stand for innovation and unwavering support of our customers and their most important business operations and now we are extending our commitment to exceptional service and innovation by becoming the new software platform for Broadcom. Combining our assets and talented team with Broadcom’s existing enterprise software portfolio, all housed under the VMware brand, creates a remarkable enterprise software player. Collectively, we will deliver even more choice, value and innovation to customers, enabling them to thrive in this increasingly complex multi-cloud era. »

The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. As a result of the acquisition, VMware shareholders will receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share. The shareholder election will be subject to proration, resulting in approximately 50% of VMware’s shares being exchanged for cash consideration and 50% being exchanged for Broadcom common stock.