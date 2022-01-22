VMware announced an agreement with a global communication services provider, BT, to offer global customers more choice and flexibility in how they embrace a cloud-first approach to networking, security, and edge computing. With the agreement, BT will offer VMware Secure Access Service Edge as a global managed service. The duo will combine BT’s networking capabilities and security expertise with VMware technology.

Accelerating digital transformation

The duo’s new managed service offering allows organizations to accelerate their digital transformation by providing employees wherever they are with flexible, more secure, and reliable access to cloud-based applications and services deployed in public and private clouds, SaaS, or at the enterprise edge. The solution will also support the adoption of the latest digital technologies and workstyles, such as IoT and hybrid working. VMware’s cloud-delivered SASE solution brings together:

Network performance benefits of SD-WAN

Integrated security services delivered from the cloud

The ability to support modern distributed applications, all of which will benefit from artificial intelligence for IT operations, or AIOps, for faster problem resolution.

These capabilities are delivered as a service from a global network of over 150 PoPs. BT will peer its network PoPs with VMware PoPs, allowing customers to have an improved end-user experience on the VMware platform. The duo is also working on new features to the managed service together, which is expected to be introduced over the coming months. Craig Connors, vice president and general manager of SASE business at VMware said,

« Leading service providers like BT have modernized their networks so they can deliver a new category of services to enterprise customers. SASE has emerged as the blueprint for modern networking and security, and we are pleased BT has selected VMware SASE to simplify their customers’ multi-cloud journey. »

