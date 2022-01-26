End-to-end, multi-cloud technology solutions company RackSpace Technology has announced that BT has selected Rackspace Technology as its cloud partner to transform its customers’ cloud services. BT will use Rackspace’s solutions for its hybrid cloud services with the new agreement. The company will deploy in BT data centers with its Rackspace Fabric management layer.

New joint cloud offerings

With the partnership, users will benefit from Rackspace’s cloud management expertise and automation, analytics, and AI tools, along with BT’s network and security capabilities. While enhancing customer experience, the partnership will also allow BT to evolve its managed cloud services.

The duo also stated that they are committed to extending their partnership in the future to create new joint cloud offerings for their customers. BT is also planning to accelerate its plans to build a hybrid cloud portfolio with Rackspace Technology. Kevin Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology said,

« This exciting partnership with BT validates Rackspace Technology’s expertise in helping large, multinational enterprises in their cloud transformation journey and provides both companies with unique industry positioning. It highlights the enduring long-term value of a hybrid cloud model, as BT customers will now have access to the best of public cloud, private cloud, and traditional hosted environments alongside the speed, security, and resilience of BT’s worldwide networks. »

See more Cloud Computing News