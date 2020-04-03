The publisher of Ubuntu, Canonical officially announced Managed Apps. Canonical also announced that the company will cover ten widely used cloud-native database and LMA apps on multi-cloud Kubernetes but also on virtual machines across bare-metal, public and private cloud. MySQL, InfluxDB, PostgreSQL, MongoDB databases and ElasticSearch, the NFV management and orchestration application, Open Source Mano, and the event streaming platform, Kafka will be managed by Canonical.

Organizations will be able to monitor their app’s health through an integrated LMA stack and dashboard and Managed Apps are backed by SLAs for uptime, 24/7 break/fix response. Managed Apps will also allow DevOps teams to eliminate the complexity in maintaining their infrastructure. Stephan Fabel, Director of Product at Canonical said,