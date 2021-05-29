Two French digital companies Capgemini and Orange announced their plan to set up a new company named “Bleu” to meet the stringent sovereignty requirements of the French state and critical infrastructure.

A significant step for French digital transformation

Bleu will aim to provide its customers with an independent, trusted cloud platform with a broad catalog of digital solutions and cutting-edge collaborative tools. The partnership provides a significant step forward in accelerating France’s digital transformation. While Bleu offers Microsoft Azure and 365 cloud services, Capgemini and Orange will control the data centers.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini, said,

“As a strategic partner to our clients, Capgemini is focused on building the services they need, based on leading technologies and the highest standards. The creation of a “Cloud de Confiance” for France will provide French State and critical infrastructure organizations with the many benefits of flexible cloud services on a secure platform. Now is the right moment to launch this project which benefits from strong political will and very advanced technologies. We are excited to be partnering with Orange on this pioneering project.”

The French State recently highlighted this in defining their ‘cloud au center’ policy and set out the standards required regarding data protection and sovereignty. The services that Bleu will provide should be recognized as a ”Cloud de Confiance” offered by public authorities.

What is Cloud de Confiance?

Bleu will offer its solutions to Vital Importance Operators (OIVs) and Essential Service Operators (OSEs), the French State, public agencies, hospitals, and regional authorities whose sensitive data and workload require a “Cloud de Confiance” platform tailored to their needs.

Cloud de Confiance is a sovereign cloud solution: a platform that complies with the French State’s doctrine that requires SecNumCloud certification from the French National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI), as well as compliance with legal provisions.

