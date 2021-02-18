Capgemini and OVHcloud announced a global alliance partnership agreement intended to address the cloud transformation needs of public and private organizations. With this alliance partnership, OVHcloud combines the next-generation cloud solutions with Capgemini’s deep experience in data protection, security, AI and data analytics, applications, cloud managed services and cloud-native development.

Combining capabilities

This combination will help organizations to create secure cloud infrastructure with internationally recognized levels of security. OVHcloud and Capgemini will work together to combine capabilities and investments to develop their collaboration globally.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group, said,

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with OVHcloud to empower organizations globally with secure cloud digital transformation. By combining Capgemini’s expertise in cybersecurity and data sovereignty, with OVHcloud’s vision for the future of cloud infrastructure, we can empower customers with the business speed and agility they need to achieve their cloud transformation goals.”

Capgemini and OVHcloud intend to build complete sovereign cloud solutions in the context of the European Alliance on Industrial Data and Cloud and the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) on Cloud Infrastructure and Services due to be launched in 2021.

In line with their respective commitments to reduce their environmental footprint, OVHcloud and Capgemini will work together to enable the sustainable use of cloud services. This will include ensuring their common solutions strive towards carbon neutrality by optimizing usage of resources according to client needs, promoting a more energy-efficient supply chain, managing infrastructure and hardware lifecycles and favoring a more local mix of energy sources.

