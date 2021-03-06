Capgemini and Microsoft have strengthened their strategic partnership to help customers accelerate their digital transformations and embrace new cloud-based ways of working. With the initiative, the duo aims to help organizations in North America drive their digital agendas forward by connecting business and IT strategy. Capgemini and Microsoft will also develop employee talent jointly through broader technical training and certification.

North America-focused collaboration

The partnership combines the power and innovation of Microsoft’s technology and Capgemini’s expertise in various industries. Capgemini also provides a portfolio of services in applications, cloud technologies and cloud managed services to enable productivity gains, immediate cost savings, digital transformation, and business agility.

According to the announcement, Capgemini will enhance its Microsoft business in the region with end-to-end portfolio offerings, such as Enterprise Portfolio Modernization including Digital Core with SAP S/4HANA, Datacenter Modernization, Cyber Defense Center, Data Estate Modernization and AI, Intelligent Industry, Connected Employee Experience and Customer Data Hub built on top of the whole Microsoft suite spanning across Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Apps. Kelly Rogan, Corporate Vice President of Strategy, Microsoft Worldwide Commercial Business, said,

“When you combine Capgemini’s strong industry experience and portfolio of services with Microsoft’s industry leading technology it is game changing for our customers. We are excited to build upon the global success we have already seen with Capgemini to help our customers become more resilient and reimagine their future.”

