Carbon60 managed cloud service provider offering secure managed cloud solutions for public and private sector organizations, has acquired Cirrus9. Cirrus 9 is operating multiple data centers, managed enterprise cloud infrastructure, and related hosting services and support. Backed by private equity sponsor M/C Partners, this acquisition provides Carbon60 with an Atlantic coast presence creating a truly national footprint to provide managed public cloud, private cloud, managed hosting, and security services to Canadian organizations.

Extending from eastern Canada to British Columbia

Cirrus9 has an impressive track record of delivering complex managed IT solutions to a customer base extending from eastern Canada to British Columbia. Over the nine years since the company’s founding in 2010, Cirrus9 has built a reputation for technical excellence, personalized service, and high-quality customer support.

John Witte, Carbon60 CEO, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“Cirrus9 is a valuable addition to the Carbon60 organization with a team of skilled technical personnel and an impressive list of major enterprise clients across Canada,” “Cirrus9 is a natural fit with Carbon60’s strategy to lead businesses across Canada in their IT cloud transformations combined with a culture of delivering superior client experiences.”

As part of this transaction, Fred Bullock will join Carbon60’s management team and serve as Senior Vice President of Business Solutions.

Fred Bullock said,

“The Cirrus9 team is excited to be joining Carbon60. Carbon60 shares our belief in delivering high-quality client experience as a way to differentiate in the fragmented managed services market. As the market continues to evolve, clients are increasingly looking for a trusted partner to support their businesses across multiple cloud platforms. Cirrus9’s clients will be able to leverage Carbon60’s managed AWS and Azure cloud design, migration and management expertise for secure and compliant cloud-native and hybrid cloud transformation.”

