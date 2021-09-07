An independent non-profit organization, CDN Alliance is launched. It aims to connect, support, and represent the CDN Industry. CDN Alliance announced that the organization will focus on becoming the face and the voice of the CDN industry. The CDN Alliance was officially incorporated on April 1st, 2021, by its founders Mark de Jong, Thijs de Zoete, and Rico van Laatum.

Centralized industry organization

The organization states that challenges in the CDN industry can only be addressed by the industry itself. Some of these challenges include availability, scalability, reliability, privacy, security, sustainability, interoperability, education, certification, regulations.

CDN Alliance also stated that these topics need to have a centralized industry organization and the organization has the goal to create an environment where these industry challenges can be addressed.

Membership for individuals

The CDN Alliance is built based on paid memberships from organizations to join. Memberships are also available for individuals. The organization is open for any organization and individual, that directly or indirectly relates to CDN services and CDN technologies. Mark de Jong, Chairman of the CDN Alliance said,

“CDNs are making sure the internet remains a safe, scalable, fast, and reliable place for businesses and people to use. Without the use of CDNs and the related CDN technologies, the internet as we know it today, would not exist.”

See more Cloud Computing News