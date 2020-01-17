CentriLogic, a global IT transformation solutions provider, acquired ManageForce to strengthen full-stack solution capabilities.

CentriLogic, a global provider of IT transformation solutions, announced the acquisition of ManageForce. ManageForce has specialized in helping customers optimize and customize enterprise applications with 15 years of experience. With this deal, CentriLogic will strengthen its application and database management service capabilities, as well as accelerate its strategy of delivering full-stack solutions to global customers.

Adding new locations

As a result of this acquisition, CentriLogic adds new locations in Chicago, Boston, and Portland. It means an extension of CentriLogic’s geographic footprint across the USA. CentriLogic’s portfolio includes advisory, cloud, application management, and infrastructure services.

“ManageForce’s complementary services will allow us to broaden our capabilities and better fulfill the increasing demand we are seeing from new and existing customers worldwide,” says Robert Offley, President & CEO of CentriLogic.

“ManageForce and CentriLogic share a similar culture and vision for helping customers simplify complex IT challenges. The transformative combination of our two companies holds great potential to help our global customers reach their business objectives faster and more effectively in the digital era,” says John Hughes, President of ManageForce.

