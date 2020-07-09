CenturyLink expands cloud alliance with Dell and VMware in the Asia Pacific. With this expansion, the company offers customers the benefits of a fully managed software-defined datacenter (SDDC) solution deployable in more than 2,200 CenturyLink network-connected private and public data centers globally.

For a consistent customer experience

This SDDC solution with built-in automation provides improved security and new levels of control and scalability across private and public clouds to deliver a consistent customer experience.

Ignatius Wong, director, product management, hybrid cloud & IT solutions at CenturyLink Asia Pacific said:

“This cloud alliance brings innovation from today’s leading cloud technology providers for a scalable, secure and high-performance architecture to ensure a seamless transition to the cloud and help businesses looking to leverage a hybrid cloud strategy to meet the demands of digital reality.”

According to David Bate, vice president, cloud, VMware, Asia Pacific Japan, through this joint offering that VMware is bringing together with CenturyLink and Dell, our APAC customers will be able to achieve a higher level of flexibility and scalability in their cloud strategy.