CGI has been selected by Hansel Ltd., which operates the central procurement unit of the Finnish Government. The company will be responsible for the data center and hybrid IT services used by numerous ministries, government agencies, cities and other public administration organizations.

Expanding its footprint in the public sector

CGI is one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms. The total value of the eight-year framework agreement is approximately 384 million euros.

Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI’s operations in Finland, said,

“Hybrid IT services form the foundation of the day-to-day functions of public services that support our society that is becoming more digital every day. As such, these services and capabilities are critical for all of Finland. This new agreement is a strong expression of confidence in our expertise, and expands our footprint in the public sector. We look forward to applying our know-how to create a positive experience for both civil servants and residents in Finland.”

The majority of the services are provided to Valtori, which is responsible for government information and communication technology (ICT) services that meet high availability and security requirements. In total, the agreement covers Valtori and the dozens of organizations it serves, as well as more than 20 other public administration organizations.

CGI’s broad range of data center and hybrid IT services are supported by its Management Foundation, a proven governance framework that provides quality service delivery excellence, as well as the use of the latest technologies, such as intelligent automation and advanced analytics.

