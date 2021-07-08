Cybersecurity solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies announced the expansion of its multi-cloud support by integrating Check Point CloudGuard with Alibaba Cloud. Check Point CloudGuard offers enterprises unified and automated cloud-native security across multi-cloud environments.

Multi-cloud freedom

According to Gartner, 81% of organizations prefer multi-cloud as it gives them the freedom to use the best possible cloud for each workload. Through the integration, organizations will have the ability to deploy advanced security capabilities, gain visibility across their entire cloud infrastructure with a fully unified, integrated cloud-native solution, achieve and maintain compliance with a robust library of out-of-the-box compliance.

Hong Choing, Head of Global ISV Ecosystem and Strategic Alliances at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said,

“Alibaba Cloud is pleased that Check Point Software has expanded its cloud support by integrating with us. This collaboration will benefit our customers that are looking for protection across their entire cloud infrastructure, including assets and workloads; it will also provide Check Point customers the opportunity to leverage Alibaba Cloud.”

With Check Point CloudGuard Posture Management, organizations can visualize and assess their cloud security posture across various platforms, including Alibaba Cloud, and detect and remediate misconfiguration. In addition, Check Point CloudGuard Network Security capabilities will be extended to include high availability and management for Alibaba Cloud with advanced threat prevention.

