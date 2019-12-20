China Mobile International has officially launched its first data center in the UK and extended its global data center network.

China Mobile’s first data center in the EU is a purpose-built data center that will connect the company’s recently opened Singapore data center and its Global Network Center in Hong Kong. CMI is also working on a dedicated data center in Frankfurt and some other locations. With the direct connection of China Mobile’s local ring in Europe and Asia-to-Europe SMW5 cable system, the data center can connect to China Mobile’s Asia Pacific submarine cable systems, SJC, APG, and SJC2.

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions

The UK data center will also allow customers to deploy multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud solutions and allow them to connect their networks across the globe. The data center is located in Slough Trading Estate and has more than 1,600 racks. The cooling system used in the data center is supported by N+1 free-cooling chiller units and N+3 water-chilled CRACs are served for each data hall, where six-minute chilled water storage is reserved for continuous cooling backup.

Dr. Li Feng, Chairman & CEO of China Mobile International said:

“The opening of our new data center in the UK is the sign of CMI’s commitment to promoting secure and reliable high-speed connections around the world, and we continue to see strong customer demand for connectivity, cloud and content delivery solutions between the Asia Pacific and Europe, but also among with Middle East and Africa regions. In the big data era, data centers play a key role in facilitating information exchange. CMI provides professional one-stop-shop services, enabling enterprises worry-free opportunities to expand their business. Our UK Data Centre provides a powerful platform to meet the needs of the financial sector, internet businesses and other digitalizing industries today and for the future.”

