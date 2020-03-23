Independent analyst company Canalys released its report on the Chinese cloud infrastructure services market. According to the report, Chinese cloud companies reacted fast to help the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. China is the second-largest market and represents 10.8% of the worldwide total. Canalys report stated Alibaba Cloud is the leading cloud service provider in Q4 with 46.4% of total spending. Tencent Cloud increased its share significantly and became second with 18.0% and Baidu AI Cloud moved to third place with an 8.8% share.
$10.7 billion
For full-year results for 2019, cloud infrastructure services in China increased by 63.7% and exceeded $10.7 billion. Alibaba Cloud took first place with a %46.1 market share. The second-largest company in the list is Baidu, which had a 17.3% share. AWS became third and Baidu AI Cloud became fourth.
Yih Khai Wong, Senior Analyst at Canalys said,
“The benefits of cloud computing were demonstrated by the leading cloud service providers in response to the escalating coronavirus crisis. They rapidly deployed continuity measures for organizations and established resource-intensive workloads to analyze vast datasets. Cloud companies opened their platforms, allowing new and existing customers to use more resources for free to help maintain operations.
They provided free access for research institutions to accelerate drug screening for potential vaccines. Students also benefited by accessing online learning tools setup on the platforms after schools were closed. This set the precedent for technology companies around the world that offer cloud-based services in their response to helping organizations affected by coronavirus.”
