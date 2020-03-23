Independent analyst company Canalys released its report on the Chinese cloud infrastructure services market. According to the report, Chinese cloud companies reacted fast to help the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. China is the second-largest market and represents 10.8% of the worldwide total. Canalys report stated Alibaba Cloud is the leading cloud service provider in Q4 with 46.4% of total spending. Tencent Cloud increased its share significantly and became second with 18.0% and Baidu AI Cloud moved to third place with an 8.8% share.

$10.7 billion

For full-year results for 2019, cloud infrastructure services in China increased by 63.7% and exceeded $10.7 billion. Alibaba Cloud took first place with a %46.1 market share. The second-largest company in the list is Baidu, which had a 17.3% share. AWS became third and Baidu AI Cloud became fourth.

Yih Khai Wong, Senior Analyst at Canalys said,