ChinData Group has selected Citigroup, Credit Suisse Group AG, and Morgan Stanley for its initial public offering this year.

ChinData’s public offering could raise as much as $500 million and it is expected to happen in the USA. Chinese data center operator raised $201 m from its latest IPO in the USA back in 2016 and seeking a public listing to fund expansion.

Pan-Asian data center platform

Bain merged ChinData with its existing portfolio company Bridge Data Centers with the investment it made last year. The combined group has facilities in China, India, and Southeast Asia, to form a pan-Asian data center platform. ain, ChinData, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and Morgan Stanley declined to comment about the IPO.

