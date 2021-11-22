The Chinese government announced that Bitcoin mining is banned in the country, and expelled all crypto miners from the data centers. State also adopted another policy to limit children’s amount of time they can play online games. According to the new law, minors, including everyone aged under 18, can only play three hours of online games per week, from 8 pm to 9 pm only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Sword of Legend is one of the most popular MMORPG games among the Chinese video game players

25-30% of cloud capacity

The government stated that online gaming addiction has a negative effect on minors’ normal life, learning, and healthy growth. Minors who want to play online games should obey a strict law that demands real-name registration. The games should be connected to the National Press and Publication Administration’s online game anti-addiction real-name verification system.

Steve Brazier, CEO of analyst firm Canalys stated that approximately 25-30% of the country’s cloud capacity was reserved for gaming. With the new limitations, this portion is now mostly lying idle. Considering China’s population and the size of these data centers, it means huge amounts of critical IT load.

Brazier also stated that Chinese cloud giants, including Alibaba and Tencent, are deferring their new data center plans due to the situation. It looks like the State’s latest decisions seriously slowed these company’s growth and without a new solution that allows them to utilize their full capacity, it is unlikely for them to continue their growth, or even profitability maybe.

