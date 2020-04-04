Strategic Capital Fund Management‘s new Chief Investment Officer Chris Flynn brings more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience and well over $25 billion in overall real estate transaction experience to its data center real estate platform. Mr. Flynn joins Strategic Capital Fund Management from Lightstone Data Fund, where he served as President, and had overall responsibility for the company’s investment in digital infrastructure assets, including strategic planning, capital raising, financing, acquisitions, development, operation and leasing. He also managed the acquisition and development of 40 data centers in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America for EdgeConneX.

Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital Fund Management said,