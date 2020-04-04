Strategic Capital Fund Management‘s new Chief Investment Officer Chris Flynn brings more than 25 years of commercial real estate experience and well over $25 billion in overall real estate transaction experience to its data center real estate platform. Mr. Flynn joins Strategic Capital Fund Management from Lightstone Data Fund, where he served as President, and had overall responsibility for the company’s investment in digital infrastructure assets, including strategic planning, capital raising, financing, acquisitions, development, operation and leasing. He also managed the acquisition and development of 40 data centers in the U.S., Canada, Europe and South America for EdgeConneX.
25 years of commercial real estate experience
Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital Fund Management said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Data center real estate is integral in supporting how we live, work and play on a daily basis. This is even more apparent in today’s market as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed tele-work, tele-health, and tele-education to the forefront. While many economic sectors are feeling the impact of the pandemic, data centers are being relied upon even more to deliver these services. Chris’s extensive background, experience and leadership ability make him the ideal Chief Investment Officer for our platform as Strategic Capital Fund Management continues to expand its asset management capabilities.”
Leave a Reply