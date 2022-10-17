Juniper Networks announced that effective October 17, 2022, Chris Kaddaras has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Kaddaras will be responsible for continuing Juniper’s sales growth momentum and driving the strategic and operational elements of the sales.

Prior to Juniper, Chris served as Chief Revenue Officer at Transmit Security, a provider of customer identity and access management SaaS solutions.

Secure and AI-driven networks solutions provider, Juniper Networks announced that Chris Kaddaras has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, effective October 17. In his new role, he will be reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Rami Rahim directly. As the new chief revenue officer, he will focus on continuing the company’s sales growth momentum and driving the strategic and operational elements of the sales and partner functions.

Sales and field operations

In his new role, Mr. Kaddaras will also lead a global organization, including direct and indirect sales, systems engineering, advanced technologies sales, and field operations.

Before joining Juniper Networks, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at a customer identity and access management SaaS solutions provider, Transmit Security. Prior to that, he held various roles at Nutanix from 2016-2021, including Chief Revenue Officer, at EMC Corporation for 16 years, where he held positions including Vice President of Commercial Sales and Vice President of Sales Engineering across EMEA. Rami Rahim, chief executive officer of Juniper Networks said,

« Juniper has achieved significant growth recently as we’ve executed on our experience-first networking strategy and deliberately reinvented ourselves for a new era of highly automated and secure networks that simplify operations and enable seamless end-user experiences. Chris’ 25-plus years of experience as a data-driven operational leader, building and leading winning sales teams, will help Juniper accelerate along our proven path. I’ve never been more optimistic and excited about our opportunity ahead to scale our momentum, and I’m thrilled to welcome Chris to Juniper. »