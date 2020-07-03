Christian Goffi, newly appointed Vice President of Americas Channel Sales at Nutanix, will lead Nutanix’s Americas Channel team. Christian Alvarez, former Vice President of Americas Channel Sales was promoted to Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels. The company announced that Goffi will focus on partner strategy and the execution of go-to-market programs within the Americas to develop sales and distribution programs.
25 years of experience
Goffi will also help to deliver greater business outcomes for customers and partners through Nutanix’s product portfolio. Goffi has more than 25 years of experience in leading high-performance teams in executive sales and channel management roles. Christian Goffi, Vice President of Americas Channel Sales at Nutanix said,
“I’m thrilled to be joining Nutanix, a company I’ve admired for its innovative hyper-converged infrastructure, cloud solutions, and customer-first approach. There is a great opportunity ahead for Nutanix partners to evolve together with us in this subscription economy in a way that minimizes complexity and maximizes value return for our customers. These are extraordinary times, and I look forward to leading the Americas channel team through the next phase of our evolution.”
