Christian Goffi, newly appointed Vice President of Americas Channel Sales at Nutanix, will lead Nutanix’s Americas Channel team. Christian Alvarez, former Vice President of Americas Channel Sales was promoted to Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels. The company announced that Goffi will focus on partner strategy and the execution of go-to-market programs within the Americas to develop sales and distribution programs.

Goffi will also help to deliver greater business outcomes for customers and partners through Nutanix’s product portfolio. Goffi has more than 25 years of experience in leading high-performance teams in executive sales and channel management roles. Christian Goffi, Vice President of Americas Channel Sales at Nutanix said,