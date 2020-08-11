Cisco announced that the acquisition of ThousandEyes, internet and cloud intelligence platform, is now completed. The platform expands visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet and the cloud. It also enables organizations to visualize any network as if it was their own, quickly surface actionable insights, and collaborate and solve problems with service providers.
Performance combined with visibility
Cisco also announced that the company’s strength in network and application performance, combined with visibility into the internet-enabled by ThousandEyes, now allows customers to have an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet. Mohit Lad, CEO and Co-Founder of ThousandEyes, stated,
“Today is a big day as we announce our plans to join forces with Cisco. I have been asked about our exit strategy many times. I have never liked that question. We’ve never had an exit strategy, and I used to say my exit strategy is “to not have one.” Even an IPO is not an exit to me, it’s just a new phase for the company. So our strategy has been to keep growing and to make decisions that were healthy for the long term. While some folks may argue that this is an exit, it’s not in my mind. We decided to become part of Cisco because we saw the potential to do much more, much faster, and truly create a legacy for ThousandEyes. It’s a great outcome no doubt for employees and investors, but we also made this decision knowing this would be a great outcome for our customers whose best interests have always been at the center of every decision we make at ThousandEyes.”
