Cisco announced that the acquisition of ThousandEyes, internet and cloud intelligence platform, is now completed. The platform expands visibility and insights into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet and the cloud. It also enables organizations to visualize any network as if it was their own, quickly surface actionable insights, and collaborate and solve problems with service providers.

Performance combined with visibility

Cisco also announced that the company’s strength in network and application performance, combined with visibility into the internet-enabled by ThousandEyes, now allows customers to have an end-to-end view into the digital delivery of applications and services over the internet. Mohit Lad, CEO and Co-Founder of ThousandEyes, stated,